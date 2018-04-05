Karl Urban to Play Superhero-Fighting Vigilante in Amazon's The Boys

After a few movies exploring the final frontier of space, Karl Urban is landing back on your TV screen.

The Star Trek and Almost Human star has signed on to play the lead role in Amazon’s upcoming superhero drama The Boys, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But he’s not playing a superhero: Instead, Urban will play Billy Butcher, the enigmatic leader of a group of human vigilantes known as “The Boys” who aim to take down corrupt and fame-hungry superheroes… without the benefit of superpowers.

Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) will pen the eight-episode series, which scored a straight-to-series order from Amazon in November. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will serve as executive producers.

Best known for playing Dr. Bones McCoy in the rebooted Star Trek franchise, Urban starred as Detective John Kennex in the short-lived Fox sci-fi drama Almost Human, which ended its one-season run in 2014. The New Zealand native has also appeared in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, the Riddick film series and last year’s Thor: Ragnarok, along with playing Julius Caesar and Cupid on Xena: Warrior Princess.