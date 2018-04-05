TVLine Items: High Fidelity TV Series, Lorena Bobbitt Documentary and More

A gender-flipped version of the 2000 film High Fidelity will be a part of Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

The comedy series, based on Nick Hornby’s novel and the John Cusack film, is in the works at Disney. Bull‘s Veronica West and Sarah Kuscerka are penning the series, which centers on a female record store owner detailing past relationships, our sister site Deadline reports.

* All six seasons of NBC’s Friday Night Lights, as well as full seasons of House, Parks and Recreation and Eureka, are now streaming on Amazon Prime, per Variety.

* Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of Dead to Me, a comedy series from writer Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls), Will Ferrell (Saturday Night Live) and producer Adam McKay (LA to Vegas) about a friendship between a widow and a free spirit, Variety reports.

* Lorena, a documentary series from Jordan Peele (Key and Peele) about John and Lorena Bobbitt, has gotten the green light from Amazon, according to Variety.

* WGN America has ordered a second season of Pure, a Mennonite crime drama that originally aired in Canada and won’t premiere its first season on the cable channel until next year.

