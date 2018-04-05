Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Enlists Busy Philipps for Season 4 Guest Stint

We see an Instagram Story subplot in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s future.

Busy Philipps is set to guest star in Season 4 of the Netflix comedy in an unspecified role, TVLine has confirmed. The actress-social media phenom broke the news Wednesday on — twist! — Instagram. Posing alongside Kimmy Schmidt co-star Carol Kane, Philipps declared, “How lucky am I to get to work with this icon.”

A Netflix rep had no comment.

The gig reunites the Cougar Town vet with Kimmy Schmidt co-creator Tina Fey following the surprising demise of Sackett Sisters, the Fey-produced NBC pilot that was to star Philipps and Casey Wilson.

As previously reported, the first half of Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 is set to bow on Wednesday, May 30.