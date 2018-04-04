Sabrina First Look: Ross Lynch and Kiernan Shipka Cozy Up as Netflix's New Harvey and Sabrina

Your first look at Netflix’s new it couple has arrived.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa‏, showrunner of the streaming service’s yet-untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, tweeted out the first picture of actors Kiernan Shipka (as Sabrina Spellman) and Ross Lynch (as Harvey Kinkle) on Wednesday.

Based on Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics, Netflix’s show — which has already been picked up for two seasons — “imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.”

The series also stars Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina’s BFF Rosalind, Tati Gabrielle as her magical rival Prudence, Chance Perdomo as her pansexual cousin Ambrose, Bronson Pinchot as the villainous George Hawthorne and Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardell.

Check out the first shot of Netflix’s new Harvey and Sabrina below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.