Ratings: Roseanne Slips 25% in Week 2, Still Doubles Nearest Rival

ABC’s Roseanne revival with its third episode drew 15.2 million total viewers and a 3.9 demo rating on Tuesday night, down 17 and 25 percent from its boffo, double-episode premiere.

For comparison’s sake: Of this TV season’s other hit comedy launches, CBS’ Young Sheldon dropped 42 and 26 percent from premiere night to Week 2, while NBC’s Will & Grace revival slipped 30 and 33 percent.

Now leading out of Roseanne, The Middle (8.3 mil/2.2) returned up 50 percent, hitting season highs. black-ish (5.4 mil/1.5) was down sharply from last week’s Roseanne lead-out, but still easily hits its second-best numbers in over a year. Splitting Up Together (4.8 mil/1.4) fell 33 percent from its debut, while For the People (2.8 mil/0.8) ticked down.

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (12.1 mil/1.3) and an eventful New Orleans (8.5 mil/0.9) were steady, while Bull (11 mil/1.2) ticked up.

NBC | The Voice (9.3 mil/1.8), Rise (4.5 mil/0.9) and Chicago Med (6.2 mil/1.1) all rose a tenth.

THE CW | The newly renewed Black Lightning (1.5 mil/0.5) remained rock steady.

FOX | LA to Vegas (2 mil/0.7) ticked up, while The Mick (1.9 mil/0.7) was flat with its finale. Related: Is Lethal Weapon ever new anymore?

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.