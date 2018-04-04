Bill Clinton Impeachment-Focused Drama The Breach Scrapped at History

One day, two axed Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky projects.

History has opted not to move forward with its six-episode drama series The Breach, about the impeachment of the former POTUS, our sister site Deadline reports. The news comes just hours after it was revealed that executive producer Ryan Murphy has scrapped plans for an American Crime Story season revolving around the affair between President Clinton and White House intern Lewinsky.

The Breach — which was greenlit last September — was billed as a political thriller that would to take viewers inside Republican and Democratic war rooms, “revealing the infighting among the president’s advisors, the secret back-channel negotiations between the White House and Congress, Tom DeLay’s strategy to force President Clinton out of office, and the Democrats’ pressure for Clinton to resign.” R.J. Cutler (Nashville, The War Room) was set to executive-produce and direct the drama based on Peter Baker’s book The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton.

The series was intended to be the first in History’s presidential anthology The Commanders, with each four- to 10-hour installment focusing on a specific U.S. president at a defining moment in his administration. While the Clinton edition was dropped for “creative” reasons, the others remain in development.