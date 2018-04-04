Horror Story Adds Joan Collins, Monica Lewinsky's Crime Story Scrapped

Is the next American Horror Story about 1980s shoulder pads…?

Dynasty scene stealer Joan Collins has joined the Season 8 cast of the FX anthology series in an as-yet specified role, franchise creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter.

Collins, who currently recurs on The Royals, is of course best known for her role as (the original) Dynasty‘s Alexis Carrington. She joins a Horror Story cast that already includes returning faves Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Murphy has revealed little else about the eighth installment, save for the fact that it takes place in the future (where shoulder pads make a comeback?!).

Meanwhile in American Crime Story news, Murphy has announced that an installment that was to be focused on President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky is no longer in development. Murphy in January 2017 optioned Jeffrey Toobin’s A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which was expected to provide the framework for Season 4.

“I told [Monica], ‘Nobody should tell your story but you,'” Murphy related to THR. “‘If you want to produce it with me, I would love that…. [Y]ou should make all the goddamn money.'”