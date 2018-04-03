NCIS: New Orleans: How Did Percy Exit? How Did 'Country Mouse' React?

There is one less mouse in NCIS: New Orleans‘ house.

As this Tuesday's episode of the CBS drama opened, Agent Sonja Percy shared with the team that she turned down the FBI gig she was eyeing.

But after realizing that she made that difficult decision purely out of fear of letting her NCIS brethren down — all in the midst of a brave, bold and death-defying maneuver to disarm the Chinese operative who had her at gunpoint, by flipping the SUV they were in! — Percy met up with Pride to reveal that, yes, she was turning in her badge.

Pride of course supported her decision to leave NCIS for FBI, after which Percy started her good-byes to her non-surprised/eavesdropping teammates. Then, as the others made tracks for a proper send-off at the bar, Percy and LaSalle shared a moment… of reflection, peppered with some regret. LaSalle noted how this turn of events could only make him wonder what they missed out on by not pursuing a relationship, before pointing out the irony that they had made that call for the better of the team — just as Percy aimed to do by staying.

“I’m going to miss you, City Mouse…,” he said.

“I’m going to miss you, too, Country Mouse,” she responded, before the two shared a sweet hug.

As reported in January, Shalita Grant’s departure from NCIS: New Orleans after four seasons was “amicable and mutually agreed upon” by her and the show. “It’s just time for a change,” the actress’ manager said in a statement. “This is about moving on to the next great thing.”

Zoey McLellan, who played Meredith Brody in New Orleans‘ first two seasons, left the show “for creative reasons” ahead of Season 3 (and this season joined ABC’s Designated Survivor). To fill that void, Graceland‘s Vanessa Ferlito joined the cast as a series regular, as FBI agent Tammy Gregorio.

What did you think of Percy’s send-off?