Legends of Tomorrow: Jes Macallan Upped to Series Regular for Season 4

Here’s some potential good news for Sara Lance’s love life: Legends of Tomorrow has promoted Jes Macallan, who recurs as Ava Sharpe, to series regular for Season 4, EW.com reports.

Macallan joined the CW drama in Season 3 as a Time Bureau agent who eventually went on to lead the organization and become romantically involved with Waverider captain Sara. During last week’s episode, Ava learned that she was a clone from the future, selected for her position by Rip Hunter.

Last month, it was announced that Matt Ryan (aka John Constantine) would be a permanent fixture in Season 4 — if the show got renewed, which it did just yesterday.

Before boarding Legends — which airs its Season 3 finale next Monday at 8/7c — Macallan starred in ABC’s Mistresses.