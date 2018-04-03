Kathryn Hahn to Star as Sexy Divorcée in HBO Comedy Pilot Mrs. Fletcher

I Love Dick may have ended, but Kathryn Hahn is still sowing her wild oats: The Emmy nominee has signed on to play a sexy divorcée with a college-age son in the HBO comedy pilot Mrs. Fletcher, TVLine has learned.

Mrs. Fletcher, based on the bestselling novel by The Leftovers author Tom Perrotta, stars Hahn as Eve Fletcher, a divorced mom who drops her only son off at college and returns home to an empty nest. “Hoping to jump-start her love life, she adopts a sexy new persona and discovers that her world is full of unexpected — and sometimes complicated — erotic possibilities,” according to the network’s official description.

Perrotta will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer, with acclaimed director Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said, Lovely and Amazing) helming the pilot and serving as an EP as well. HBO describes Mrs. Fletcher as “a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of Internet porn and social media on our most intimate relationships.”

Hahn is a familiar face to TV fans with memorable roles on Crossing Jordan (as secretary-turned-grief counselor Lily Lebowski) and Parks and Recreation (as cutthroat campaign strategist Jennifer Barkley). She earned an Emmy nomination for her role as rabbi Raquel on Amazon’s Transparent, and most recently starred alongside Kevin Bacon in the racy comedy I Love Dick, which got axed by Amazon in January after just one season.