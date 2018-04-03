Hugh Laurie Joins George Clooney's Catch-22 Limited Series on Hulu

Just three months after Hulu dropped the axe on Chance, Hugh Laurie is returning to the streaming service for a key role in the six-part limited series Catch-22.

Laurie will play Major de Coverley, a “squadron executive officer on Pianosa air base. A noble, leonine presence, like some Civil War general, de Coverley dances to the beat of his own drum. Regarded with awe by the men. He spends his time pitching horseshoes, listening to jazz on his phonograph, mixing himself martinis, and hiring apartments for the officers in every new city the Americans take.”

And because I wouldn’t dream of attempting to paraphrase this, here’s Hulu’s official description for the limited series:

Based on Joseph Heller’s seminal novel of the same name, Catch-22 is the story of the incomparable, artful dodger, Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a US Air Force bombardier in World War II who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service. Yet if Yossarian makes any attempt to avoid his military assignments, he’ll be in violation of Catch-22, a hilariously sinister bureaucratic rule which specifies that a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.

In addition to playing Colonel Cathcart, George Clooney will direct the six-part series with Grant Heslov, both of whom serve as executive producers. Additional EPs include Richard Brown and Steve Golin, as well as writers Luke Davies and David Michod. Ellen Kuras will also produce and direct two episodes.

