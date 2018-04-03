Big Little Lies: Merrin Dungey to Return, Plus Robin Weigert and 2 Others

The ladies of Big Little Lies may not have gotten away with it after all: Merrin Dungey is set to return for Season 2 of the HBO drama, TVLine has learned, reprising her role as Detective Adrienne Quinlan — the Monterey cop investigating the mysterious death of Celeste’s abusive husband Perry. (Dungey will be a recurring guest star next season.)

Also returning for Season 2: Robin Weigert, who plays Celeste and Perry’s therapist Dr. Amanda Reisman; Kathryn Newton, who plays Madeline’s oldest daughter Abby; and Sarah Sokolovic, who plays Tori, the wife of theater director Joseph, who Madeline had an affair with in Season 1. (Weigert will be a recurring guest star, while Newton and Sokolovic will be series regulars.)

Two newcomers are joining the Big Little Lies cast as well: Crystal Fox (The Haves and the Have Nots) as Bonnie’s mother Elizabeth Howard, and Mo McRae (Empire, Pitch) as Michael Perkins, a teacher at the kids’ school who has a beef with Renata.

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning HBO drama — officially announced in December — will bring back stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern, along with co-stars Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott and Zoe Kravitz. Plus, the legendary Meryl Streep joins the cast as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s deceased character Perry.