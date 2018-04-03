American Gods Adding New Media Role to Replace Departing Gillian Anderson

Looks like American Gods‘ Tech Boy has a plugged-in new buddy: The Starz series will add the role of New Media in the upcoming Season 2, TVLine has learned exclusively.

We hear the show is searching for a 20-something, Asian woman to play the series-regular part, which symbolizes the role of social media in modern American life the same way that Gillian Anderson’s Media represented television and pop culture in Season 1.

Though Starz had no comment, it appears that the series is moving to fill the gap left by Anderson’s departure from the series.

In January, Anderson told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that she would not shoot any more episodes of the fantasy drama, which chronicles a brewing war between the Old Gods (figures from mythology and ancient traditions) and the New Gods (representations of technology, media, etc.) Her announcement came roughly six weeks after co-showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green left the show due to creative differences with producer Fremantle over the length and direction of Season 2.

RELATEDPhilippa Gregory Novels Will Be Basis of New Starz Drama The Spanish Princess

Former Hannibal executive producer Jesse Alexander will serve as Season 2’s co-showrunner alongside author Neil Gaiman, whose 2001 novel provides the blueprint for the show.

We hear production on American Gods‘ sophomore season is slated to begin in May.