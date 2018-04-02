Riverdale EP Shoots Down Talk of a Sabrina Crossover: 'Right Now, We're Not Thinking About That'

Hoping to see Sabrina the Teenage Witch casting spells alongside the Riverdale gang? Don’t get those hopes up too high.

“Right now, we’re not thinking about that,” Riverdale executive producer Jon Goldwater — who’s also the CEO of Archie Comics — told TVLine about a possible crossover ahead of the CW show’s PaleyFest panel last week. “They’re two separate entities for right now.”

The upcoming Sabrina series (starring Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch) began life as a Riverdale spinoff, but it moved from The CW to Netflix with a two-season order in December, and the shows being on two different networks would make a crossover tricky. But Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is also writing the Sabrina series for Netflix, and Archie and Sabrina have crossed paths before in the original comics.

Goldwater admits he “would love it if they could figure out a way to cross over,” and doesn’t rule out a mention of Sabrina and her pals popping up in a future episode of Riverdale: “Going forward? You never know. Maybe.” (Sabrina’s hometown of Greendale has already been mentioned in passing on the CW series.)

Riverdale — freshly renewed for a third season — could be dipping further into the Archie comics canon for additional characters, too, Goldwater hints: “Roberto is brilliant at figuring out when to put in what characters, so he has the whole library to choose from. So whatever he feels is the right time and the right moment, I’m totally good with it.” (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)