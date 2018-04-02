TVLine Items: Gotham's Evil Legion, New Celeb Ninja Warriors and More

Fox’s Gotham has released a “white band” trailer previewing Jerome Valeska’s plan to form — with Penguin, Scarecrow and other supervillains — the Legion of… well, you’ll have to press play to find out.

Gotham continues Season 4 this Thursdays at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC’s Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day, airing Thursday, May 24 at 8 pm, will find Derek Hough (World of Dance), R&B singer Ne-Yo, WWE star Nikki Bella, Colton Dunn (Superstore), Scott Evans (Access Hollywood), Olympic athlete Nastia Liukin and Gregg Sulkin (Runaways) competing on the obstacle course.

* Season 6 of Showtime’s Ray Donovan has promoted Graham Rogers, who plays Smitty, to a series regular, Deadline reports.

* Sex and the City star-turned New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon will give her first TV interview since announcing her political endeavor to The Wendy Williams Show on the Wednesday, April 4, Variety reports.

* While The Ingraham Angle‘s titular Laura Ingraham is on her pre-planned vacation this week, Fox News Channel contributors Jason Chaffetz, Katie Pavlich and Pete Hegseth will fill in as hosts.

* Netflix’s The Prince of Peoria, a kids show about a wealthy 13-year-old prince coming to the United States and forming an unlikely friendship, has cast Gavin Lewis (NCIS: Los Angeles), Theodore Barnes (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Shelby Simmons (Andi Mack) and Cynthia McWilliams (Real Husbands of Hollywood) in lead roles, per Deadline.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?