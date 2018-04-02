Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Set to End After Season 4, Star Rachel Bloom Says

There’s a bit of sad news attached to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s just-announced renewal: Star/co-creator Rachel Bloom says the upcoming fourth season will be the show’s last.

Bloom referred to Season 4 of The CW’s musical rom-com as the “final” season in a tweet on Monday celebrating the renewal:

Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season. https://t.co/Gk8YgvyUX8 pic.twitter.com/cJFnjT1KQu — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2018

A CW rep would only confirm that the series has been renewed for Season 4, but Bloom and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna have said all along they had a four-season plan for the series. Crazy Ex premiered in the fall of 2015, with Bloom winning a Golden Globe for her lead performance as lovesick lawyer Rebecca Bunch. Season 3 ended with Rebecca facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder of her own unstable ex Trent.

And Crazy Ex might have company when it sings its CW swan song: Jane the Virgin, just renewed for Season 5, is believed to be ending next year as well, with star Gina Rodriguez calling Season 5 “our final season” at a panel last month.

Are you singing the blues at the news that Crazy Ex is ending? Or is it better to go out on a high note? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.