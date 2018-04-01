Steven Bochco, Co-Creator of NYPD Blue and Hill Street Blues, Dead at 74

Steven Bochco, the prolific producer who co-created such seminal television programs as Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue and L.A. Law, died on Sunday following a long battle with leukemia. He was 74.

A 1966 graduate of the Carnegie Institute of Technology, Bochco’s early TV credits include the co-creation of the 1969 medical drama The New Doctors, the development for television of 1975’s The Invisible Man and writing episodes of Delvecchio and McMillan & Wife.

In 1981, he and Michael Kozoll co-created Hill Street Blues, which would go on to amass four Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama. L.A. Law, which he co-created with Terry Louise Fisher, debuted in 1986 and also wound up collecting four Emmys for Outstanding Drama. After co-creating the two-season, John Ritter-led dramedy Hooperman, Bochco co-created Doogie Howser M.D. with David E. Kelley.

Years later, Bochco had one of his few, big misfires, with the musical procedural Cop Rock. But 1993 brought NYPD Blue (recently added to Hulu), which he co-created with David Milch and would go on to win 20 total Emmys, including one for Outstanding Drama.

In recent years, Bochco (briefly) showran Commander in Chief and co-created both Raising the Bar and Murder in the First.