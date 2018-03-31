April TV Calendar: Scandal's Big Finish, New Girl Returns, Handmaid's Tale Continues and 63 Other Dates to Save

Though May Sweeps and the flurry of finales that come with it may be a ways away, the TV gods have a bounty of goodness to spring on you this April.

Supergirl, Quantico and New Girl, for example, are due to return from extended breaks, while fans of Westworld, The Handmaid’s Tale and Legion can look forward to brand-spanking-new episodes. When it comes to series finales, Scandal has it handled, while this spring’s fresh fare includes more Robinsons Lost in Space and Sandra Oh’s Killing Eve.

To help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents this handy-dandy, hand-crafted April calendar, including a glimpse at select (that means not all) May finales and premieres. Click to zoom and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible — it’s more of a hobby, really — so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I might include it in an update.

