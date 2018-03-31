Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Pilot Photos: First Look at The Perfectionists

The next generation of Pretty Little Liars was officially welcomed into the world this week as Marlene King & Co. wrapped filming on The Perfectionists pilot in Oregon.

Based on PLL author Sara Shepard’s Perfectionists novels, the spinoff finds Alison and Mona — played by Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, reprising their roles from the original series — relocating to the town of Beacon Heights, where they encounter “a whole new mystery and a whole new murder,” according to showrunner Marlene King.

This new pickle will introduce the ladies to quite a few new faces, including Sofia Carson (Descendants) as Ava, a “trendsetting blogger and coder”; Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) as Caitlin, “the perfect daughter of two perfect mothers” with political aspirations; Eli Brown as Dylan, a cellist equally dedicated to his boyfriend and his music; Graeme Thomas King as a “brilliant young scientist” named Jeremy; Hayley Erin (General Hospital) in a mysterious unnamed role; and Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl) as Claire Hotchkiss, the town’s powerful puppet master.

And because a social media presence is practically required for entry into the Pretty Little Liars universe, the cast shared plenty of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the pilot.

