Dynasty's Nicollette Sheridan Previews Alexis Carrington's Splashy Return: 'Dear God, Nobody's Safe!' (Video)

“Sorry I’m late. Traffic was a bitch.”

Those seven words, spoken in the final moments of last week’s Dynasty, introduced viewers to the new Alexis Carrington, now played by Nicollette Sheridan. And she’s only begun to steal the show.

“She is a force to be reckoned with,” Sheridan tells TVLine of the iconic character, played by Joan Collins during Dynasty‘s original run (1981–1989). “Dear God, nobody’s safe! She annihilates common boundaries of decency to obtain what she needs. She’s this matriarch of a family that’s cutthroat, crippling and riddled with dirty politics. It’s great television.”

Ironically, Sheridan says she never saw Collins’ portrayal of Alexis back in the day, as she was busy starring on Knots Landing, a spinoff of Dynasty‘s rival drama Dallas. “I’m actually kind of glad,” she admits, “because I get to give my own fresh take on who she is.”

And it “didn’t take long” for Sheridan to accept the role, following an “incredible” meeting with CW boss Mark Pedowitz and the Dynasty producers.

“We decided Alexis needed a big splashy comeback,” Sheridan says, though she had no idea how literal that concept would become. Speaking of her big pool fight with Fallon in tonight’s episode, she says, “It was good fun — but it was freezing outside. And I wanted to do my own stunts, so that really is me going upside into the water with my legs in the air. Luckily we got it in one take.”

On the topic of Alexis vs. Fallon, Sheridan says, “To me, there’s no more complicated relationship than the one between a mother and a daughter. That’s what really attracted me to the role. Fallon is a powerhouse, and you’ll finally see where she gets it — and why she’s as screwed up as she is. Sure, she’ll want to drive a wedge between Blake and Cristal, but right now it’s so much about Alexis and Fallon. Alexis honestly wants Fallon to blossom and not be so riddled with anger.”

As a bonus, TVLine also has an exclusive sneak peek of Sheridan in action (above), which offers a glimpse into Alexis’ issues with her ex-husband’s new bride. (Those hoping for more physical friction between Alexis and Cristal, Sheridan simply says, “Don’t you fear. It’s coming.”)

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Sheridan's Alexis in action