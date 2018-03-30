Ratings: Supernatural Ties Season High, Scandal Goes Low in Later Slot

Fine, I’ll say it: “Zoinks!”

The CW’s Supernatural with Thursday’s Scooby-Doo crossover drew 2 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, rising 20 and 40 percent from its last fresh episode to mark its best-since-premiere audience and tie this season’s demo high.

Leading out of that, Arrow (1.14 mil/0.4) dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey‘s Anatomy (7 mil/1.7) slipped two tenths to match its series low in the demo, Station 19 (5.8 mil/1.2) ticked up from last week’s two-hour premiere and Scandal (3.8 mil/0.8) dropped a good 20 percent in its later time slot to easily hit series lows.

FOX | Gotham (2.38 mil/0.7) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo; Showtime at the Apollo (2.5 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | Superstore (2.9 mil/0.8) and Will & Grace (3.7 mil/0.9) each dropped three tenths to season lows. AP Bio (2.1 mil/0.6) and Champions (1.9 mil/0.5) each slipped two tenths. Chicago Fire (5.3 mil/0.9) fell three tenths to tie its all-time demo low.

CBS | Big Bang Theory (12.9 mil/2.4) and Life in Pieces (6.2 mil/1.0) each slipped two tenths, with the former hitting a series low. Young Sheldon (11.7 mil/2.0) and Mom (8.7 mil/1.4) each dipped a tenth, while the newly renewed S.W.A.T. (5.3 mil/0.9) was steady.

