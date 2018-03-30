Roseanne Renewed for (a Larger) Season 11 at ABC

How much more wear and tear can one couch take? We’re about to find out.

As foreshadowed earlier this week by TVLine, ABC has renewed Roseanne for Season 11, the network announced on Friday. The pickup — which is for 13 episodes, up from Season 10’s nine episodes — comes just four days after the series’ record-shattering return. The two-episode premiere averaged 18.2 million total viewers and a 5.2 demo rating, making it the highest-rated comedy telecast in three-and-a-half years. And with just one day of DVR playback factored it, those numbers already swell to 21.9 mil/6.2.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year.”

The entire cast — including series regulars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, and Sarah Chalke — are expected to return.