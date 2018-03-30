TVLine Items: Arrow Return Teased, Shooter Adds Justified Dad and More

A familiar face will make another encore during Season 6 of Arrow.

Series lead Stephen Amell teased via Twitter that Colin Donnell is back on set at the CW superhero drama, though one can only speculate how the late Tommy Merlyn will “return” this time. (Amell’s tweet ruled out the notion of a flashback.) The news comes on the heels of reports that Caity Lotz will bring Sara Lance back to Arrow for its season finale.

Earlier this season, Donnell appeared in the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event, as that alternate world’s Nazi version of Tommy. The actor can currently be seen as Doctor Connor Rhodes on NBC’s Chicago Med.

21 episodes into Season 6 and I still havenâ€™t shot a flashback. So this picture… this picture feels really good! pic.twitter.com/UCx3cQ7q88 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 29, 2018

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 3 of USA Network’s Shooter has cast Raymond J. Barry (Justified) in the recurring role of August Russo, a former member of Earl Swagger’s unit in Vietnam, our sister site Deadline reports.

* CBS All Access’ mystery thriller $1 has cast Joshua Bitton (The Night Of), Hamilton Clancy (Orange Is the New Black) and Nike Kadri in series regular roles, while Ashlie Atkinson (Us & Them) is set to recur, according to Deadline.

* HBO will air The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, May 5 at 8/7c, where Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe are set to be honored.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?