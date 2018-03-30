A League of Their Own Comedy Adaptation in the Works at Amazon

Batter up, hear that call: Amazon is developing a TV adaptation of the ’90s women’s-baseball movie A League of Their Own, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The adaptation, co-written by Broad City star Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle executive producer Will Graham, would be a half-hour comedy that puts a modern spin on the true story of women playing professional baseball while men were off fighting World War II. It wouldn’t feature the film’s main characters — rival sisters Dottie and Kit — but instead start with the formation of the women’s baseball league in 1943 and follow the Rockford Peaches team, season to season, as they travel “across a rapidly changing United States.”

Geena Davis and Lori Petty starred in the original 1992 film as Dottie and Kit, with supporting turns from Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna. CBS actually tried a TV version of A League of Their Own in 1993, but it was axed after just three airings.

Amazon is already in the film-adaptation business, snapping up the rights to a TV version of The Lord of the Rings with a multi-season commitment last November. The streaming service is also adapting the 2011 big-screen thriller Hanna, with The Killing co-stars Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos set to star.