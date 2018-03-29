TVLine Items: New Westworld Trailer, Brockmire Renewed (Twice!) and More

Note to self: Do not tick off Westworld‘s Dolores.

The HBO sci-fi drama released an new trailer Thursday, offering a bloodier more in-depth look at what form the animatronic hosts’ uprising will take in Season 2. Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores is, naturally, front and center in the nearly three-minute preview. And though she’s often shown speaking with a seemingly confused Bernard, she’s also depicted laying gory waste to those who get in her way.

Also of note: Maeve demands Lee take her to her daughter and appears wearing a kimono in one shot. Perhaps this is our first real glimpse at the long-heralded Shogun World? (We’re also rather intrigued by all of the hosts running around in a decidedly un-parklike-looking futuristic environment.)

Westworld returns for Season 2 on Sunday, April 22. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, which is set to series composer Ramin Djawadi’s take on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* IFC has renewed Brockmire for Seasons 3 and 4, with Season 2 premiering on Wednesday, April 25 at 10/9c.

* CBS All Access’ Strange Angel has cast Elena Satine (Revenge) in the recurring role of Maggie, Ernest’s friend in the series based on George Pendle’s book, per Deadline.

* Amazon’s Homecoming has tapped Sissy Spacek (Bloodline) for the recurring role of Ellen Bergman, Heidi’s (Julia Roberts) mother.

* AMC’s Dietland has cast Campbell Scott (House of Cards), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU), Alanna Ubach (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce), Kelly Hu (Arrow), Marc Blucas (Underground), Ami Sheth (Blindspot) and Jen Ponton (30 Rock) in the series, which premieres Monday, June 4 at 9.

* Reruns of Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing will start airing on WGN America beginning Monday, April 30, per Deadline.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?