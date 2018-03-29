RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Ho Down!

Thursday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race solidified The Vixen as Season 10’s official “whistleblower” — as well as one of its fiercest competitors.

Piggybacking off of last week’s drama, Aquaria was asked to clarify her issue with Miz Cracker. But when it became apparent that Aquaria was rewriting history, downplaying her accusations that Cracker copied her look, Vixen happily interjected to set the record straight.

Though most of the queens relished the drama, Aquaria made it clear that her issue with Cracker is “none of Vixen’s f–ing business.” That said, I appreciated Cracker’s response: “I did a look I know for a fact she’s never done — it’s called being on top.” Boom.

MINI CHALLENGE: ‘HAY, GIRL, HAY!’

This week’s mini challenge — much like the episode as a whole — was kind of a mess, as the 13 remaining contestants transformed themselves into full-on country queens.

Eureka entered the competition with a chip on her shoulder (“I’m country as a motherf–ing biscuit!”), but was embarrassingly upstaged by the other queens. While I tip my hat to Aquaria for that red-white-and-blue split, Asia O’Hara and the Vixen were ultimately named the winners.

And who better to guest-judge a mini challenge than Andy Cohen? Seriously, I can’t get over this height difference:

MAXI CHALLENGE: ‘PHARMARUSICAL’

The queens were then split into two teams, with Asia and Vixen serving as captains, and I know I’m not the only person who suffered gym class flashbacks when Eureka stood alone as the only girl that no one picked. She chose to join #TeamAsia, much to the captain’s dismay. (“She talks too much!”)

Charged with performing musical parodies of pharmaceutical commercials, the two teams got off to radically different starts. Asia’s team nearly imploded twice — Eureka spent half the time bickering with her captain, and the other half suffering a full-blown PTSD meltdown — while Vixen’s team got along just fine… yet had nothing to show guest choreographer Alyssa Edwards when they hit the stage.

#TeamVixen managed to turn things around in the end, putting on a solid performance of (let’s be honest) one of the least exciting musicals in Ru-cent memory. We’ve really been spoiled by recent jams like “Sitting on a Secret” and the Kardashians musical.

RUNWAY CATEGORY: ‘VERY BEST DRAG’

Judges’ critiques be damned! My favorite runway look this week was Monique Heart’s Cookie Monster couture (left), with Kameron Michaels’ “butterfly queen from Fern Gully… if there was one” (right) coming in at a close second:

With the ladies of #TeamAsia safe from elimination, “comeback queen” Eureka faced off against Kalorie Karbdashian Williams in a lip sync battle to the tune of The Emotions’ “Best of My Love.” Both queens entered the fray determined to win — Kalorie even lamented that she’d have to send home her “big-girl sister” — but if I was in Ru’s platform heels, I’d have sent ’em both home. If those low-energy performances are what they consider lip syncing for their lives, neither would last much longer in this competition.

Alas, I’m not Ru, who chose to send Kalorie sashaying away. (“My dear, a Kalorie-free Drag Race just won’t be the same.”)

Your thoughts on this week’s Drag Race? Vote for the queen you would have eliminated, then drop a comment below.