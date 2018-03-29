Kathy Griffin to Play Kellyanne Conway in President Show Special

And the Kathy Griffin Comeback Tour rolls on…

The comedian, who drew headlines last May for releasing a controversial photo holding a fake, bloodied, severed head meant to be Donald Trump, has been tapped to play Kellyanne Conway in a new President Show special for Comedy Central, the New York Times reports.

Airing Tuesday, April 3 at 11 pm, Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special will serve as a mock telethon hosted by 45 (played by creator/executive producer Anthony Atamanuik) “to raise money for all of the projects he can’t get anyone in Congress to fund – like the wall and infrastructure” and those “mouthy porn stars [who] aren’t going to pay themselves off,” according to the official logline. He’ll be joined by his sidekick, Vice President Mike Pence (Peter Grosz), as well as Griffin’s Conway.

“I am kicking the hornet’s nest, as much as I can,” Griffin told the Times. “I think it’s important to lean into the controversy, because I know so much more about it now. I think now enough time has passed where people are starting see the ridiculousness of what happened to me, and they’re seeing other people that Trump has done it to.”

The President Show first launched on Comedy Central last April. Its first season wrapped in November, and the network has yet to renew it for Season 2. Instead, Atamanuik has continued to lampoon Trump in a series of specials and Daily Show cameos.

