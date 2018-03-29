Chelsea Handler Returns to NBC Fold Following Short-Lived Netflix Detour

Chelsea Handler can go home again.

The former E! personality is returning to parent company NBC/Universal via a multi-year deal that calls for her to produce scripted and unscripted content for the studio. The news comes five months after Netflix pulled the plug on her eponymous talk show, which ran for two seasons. At the time, Handler attributed the show’s cancellation to her desire to “devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

Regarding the Universal pact, Handler said in a statement, “I’ve spent most of my life telling personal stories about myself. Whether it’s been through comedy or books, everything has been about my life. I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with NBCUniversal and put my focus and energy into telling other people’s stories and developing entertaining content all around.”

Handler’s previous stint at Universal ended in 2014 when she signed off from her late-night talk show Chelsea Lately after seven years.