Arrow's Stephen Amell Teases Nyssa's Return, Callback to Series Pilot

Tonight on Arrow (The CW, 9/8c), there will be two blasts from the series’ past — in the form of a fan-favorite guest star, and then a callback to no less than the pilot.

As the superhero series resumes Season 6, the Thanatos Guild — a rogue offshoot of the League of Assassins — has descended upon Star City for the purpose of procuring, by any means necessary, a box that belonged to onetime Demon’s Head Malcolm Merlyn. And to that end, the late Malcolm’s daughter Thea lands squarely in their sights.

Luckily for Team Arrow, Nyssa al Ghul (played by Katrina Law) returns to town to warn of the new threat.

During TVLine’s visit to the Arrow set this week, we invited Stephen Amell to preview Nyssa’s return in the face of the new, brewing conflict.

“For one, Oliver and Nyssa finally get to settle a longstanding arrangement that they’ve had…,” he teased. “And two, for any fans of the show since the beginning, since the pilot, you should be on the lookout for a very familiar piece of dialogue.”

But in great part, Amell smiled, the episode “is more about having Katrina Law back, which is great. I always love having Katrina back.”