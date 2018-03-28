The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Trailer: June on the Run, Commander Out of Control, a Colonies Visit and More

As June Osborne (neé Offred) tells us herself in a new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale, “I am free.” So why do we still have a real bad feeling about how Season 2 is going to shake out?

Maybe it’s because even though the former handmaid is in the process of escaping the theocracy that has come to rule what’s left of the United States, she’s clearly not safe — as the preview of the Hulu drama demonstrates in abundant detail.

“Is this what freedom looks like? What will happen when I get out? There probably is no out. Gilead is within you,” June voiceovers as she rides in the back of the van that took her from the Commander and Serena’s home at the end of Season 1. Translation: Even though we watch her burn what is probably her scarlet handmaid’s outfit and slink around trying to avoid detection on her way to asylum (likely in Canada), it’s unlikely our heroine will have an easy time shucking off her time as a sexual slave. After all, as Nick reminds her, she is pregnant and in extreme danger — and, as June herself notes, her daughter Hannah is still firmly in Gilead’s grip.

Elsewhere in the two-minute video: The Commander and Serena lose their stuff as they try to figure out how to explain June’s absence to their friends, Aunt Lydia presides over a mass hanging of handmaids in what looks like a football field, Moira protests and hooks up, The Commander prepares to do some real violence in the woods, a flashback shows June with her mom (played by 24‘s Cherry Jones), and Emily and Janine toil in the Colonies. “We come here, we work, we die,” Janine, never one to mince words, says flatly.

There’s also this image, which fills us with dread even though we have no idea what’s going on in it:

The Handmaid’s Tale returns Wednesday, April 25. Press PLAY on the trailer above to get a good look at Season 2, then hit the comments with your initial thoughts.