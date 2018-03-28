TVLine Items: Lost Vet Gets Shorty Role, John Mulaney Special and More

Sonya Walger is the latest to join Season 2 of Epix’s Get Shorty.

The Lost alum will recur as Lila, the head the Los Angeles wing of a drug cartel. Joining Walger is Alex Sawyer (House of Anubis) who will recur as actor David Oumou, our sister site Deadline reports.

Walger’s TV credits include The Catch, Parenthood and Flashforward. In addition to House of Anubis, Sawyer has been in End of the F***ing World.

* John Mulaney’s newest Netflix comedy special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, will launch globally on Tuesday, May 1.

* Wrong Man, a six-episode documentary series from Starz that examines the cases of inmates who maintain their innocence, will premiere Sunday, June 3, at 9/8c.

* The View alum Meredith Vieira will host PBS’ The Great American Read, a series in which she will travel across the country uncovering the 100 most-loved books. The Great American Read will premiere Tuesday, May 22, at 8, Deadline reports.

* Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Jaret Winokur will guest-star on the Tuesday, May 15, episode of CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful, per EW.com.

* Face the Truth, a conflict-resolution talk show hosted by Vivica A. Fox (Empire) will air on 10 CBS-owned stations later this year, according to THR.com.

