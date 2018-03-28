Lucifer Casts House Alum Charlyne Yi as Ella's Special, Invisible (?!) Friend

Lucifer fans will meet one of Ella’s friends when onetime House doc Charlyne Yi guest-stars on the Fox drama later this spring. Just don’t expect Chloe or anyone else to lay eyes on the bestie.

TVLine has learned that Yi will appear (so to speak) in this season’s 21st episode as Ray-Ray, one of forensics whiz Ella’s oldest friends. The gals get along great, though their relationship is fraught with drama due to one teeny, tiny issue — Ray-Ray is a ghost, invisible to everyone but Ella.

In addition to her run as House‘s Dr. Chi Park, Yi’s previous TV credits include Love, Twin Peaks: The Return, Jane the Virgin and voice work on shows such as Steven Universe.

Lucifer resumes Season 3 on Monday, April 16, with Episode 20.

