Donald Glover Leaks Deadpool Script, Says 'I Wasn't Too Busy' for FXX Show

FXX may have scrapped plans for an animated series about the Marvel character Deadpool, but that certainly isn’t the last you’re going to hear about it.

Donald Glover, who was set to executive-produce alongside brother Stephen Glover, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share pages of the finale script that will, unfortunately, never be translated to television.

The Atlanta star also set the record straight, insisting that he “wasn’t too busy” to work on this particular project:

for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool. — donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018

Among the many surprises embedded within the leaked pages: It turns out Jennifer Lawrence was the one who bit Beyoncé’s face!

There’s also this eyebrow-raising line: “Do you think they canceled the show because of racism?”

Here’s what FX Networks had to say when news first broke that the Deadpool series would not be moving forward at FXX:

Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series. FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.

Head over to Glover’s Twitter feed to read the rest of the script.