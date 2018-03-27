The TVLine Podcast: Roseanne EP Whitney Cummings Previews Polarizing David Plot, Ageless Beverly and More

Whitney Cummings‘ love of the original Roseanne — and adoration of its titular star Roseanne Barr — made serving as one of the ABC revival’s chief creative architects a very attractive proposition. But it was Donald Trump that cinched the deal.

“I was looking for a way to be of service after the election, and I didn’t know how,” the actress-comedian explains to me in the latest installment of The TVLine Podcast. “So I thought, ‘Maybe [working] on a show where the lead character voted for Trump is how I can get into the living rooms of the people who did vote for him.'”

Roseanne‘s nine-episode return is not all about our incendiary POTUS, although (as you might’ve heard!) the title character’s support of 45 is the focus of tonight’s premiere (which bows at 8/7c and is immediately followed by a second, Trump-free installment). And, yes, Cummings and I do discuss/debate the polarizing plot point. But I came into this podcast Q&A with a scoop agenda, so you best believe I coaxed out of Cummings exclusive intel on Johnny Galecki’s hush-hush return as David, the sure-to-be-controversial “Muslim neighbor” episode, and the latest on a possible second revival season.

Press PLAY on the widget below to listen to my entire chat with Cummings and then (if you haven’t already) head to iTunes to ensure that you never miss a TVLine Podcast by subscribing!