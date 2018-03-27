Strike Back Renewed for Season 6

Section 20’s work isn’t done just yet: Strike Back will return for Season 6, Cinemax announced Tuesday.

The renewal comes ahead of the Season 5 finale, which will air on Friday, April 6.

The current season is a revamp of the original series, featuring the covert ops crew’s new recruits. These include Roxanne McKee (Dominion), Daniel MacPherson (The Shannara Chronicles), Warren Brown (Luther) and Alin Sumarwata (the Australian soap Neighbours).

“The rebirth of Strike Back has reestablished Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series,” Kary Antholis, president of HBO Miniseries and Cinemax programming, said via statement.

The original Strike Back — starring Blindspot‘s Sullivan Stapleton and Law & Order: SVU‘s Philip Winchester — ended a four-season run in 2015,