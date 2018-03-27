TVLine Items: Javier Bardem's Amazon Mini, Humans Return Date and More

Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) is set to play the title role of Hernan Cortes in Amazon’s four-hour miniseries Cortes. The Steven Spielberg-produced project tells the story of the conquistador, who led the rebellion that contributed to the fall of the Aztec empire.

* Season 3 of AMC’s Humans will premiere on Thursday, June 5 at 10/9c.

* Ashley Tisdale (Skylanders Academy) has been cast in the CBS pilot Pandas in New York. She’ll play Maya, the director of the free clinic where Rishi (Dhruv Singh) works, Deadline reports.

* A docuseries about golfer Tiger Woods, based on Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian’s new biography which explores his rise to fame and public struggles, is in the works from Jigsaw Productions (Dirty Money), per Variety.

* CBS’s The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 will air on Monday, April 23 at 10/9c and will feature new editions of “Carpool Karaoke” and “Crosswalk the Musical,” as well as a selection of host James Corden’s favorite moments from The Late Late Show.

