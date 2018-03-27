SEAL Team, S.W.A.T. Renewed at CBS

CBS has issued early-ish Season 2 renewals to rookie procedurals SEAL Team and S.W.A.T.,the network announced late Tuesday. CBS Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“These exciting new dramas have been sensational additions to our schedule, are striking all the right notes creatively, and really connect with our viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “SEAL Team has strengthened our Wednesday line up – routinely winning its time period with over 10 million viewers and allowing us to build an even more powerful night, while S.W.A.T. has improved Thursday’s 10:00 PM hour by over 2.5 million viewers versus last season.

“Additionally, both are among the very top streamers on our digital platforms, including CBS.com and CBS All Access,” Kahl added. “We congratulate the talented casts and producers on an amazing year as we look forward to their return next season.”

CBS previously renewed rookie comedy Young Sheldon for a second season.