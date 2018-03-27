Nashville: Grammy Winner Steve Earle to Counsel [Spoiler] in Final Season

Apparently, the “Copperhead Road” leads straight to Nashville.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Steve Earle will guest-star as himself in an upcoming Season 6 episode of the CMT drama, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Series star Sam Palladio tells TVLine that the prolific rock/folk/country musician will arrive just when Gunnar could use a pick-me-up.

“Gunnar has been really struggling to write… He’s trying to get his writing hat back on and feel connected to what he’s doing,” Palladio says. “Gunnar ends up sitting down and getting some songwriter advice.” He adds that Earle “encourages him to stop overthinking and to just jump off that cliff and go for it and do something that people have never seen you do before.”

Earle’s previous TV acting credits include recurring as The Wire‘s Walon and Treme‘s Harley Watt, as well as appearances on Law & Order: SVU and 30 Rock (in which he performed “The Ballad of Kenneth Parcell”). And in a nice bit of symmetry, Gunnar sang one of Earle’s songs, “If Momma Coulda Seen Me,” in Nashville‘s first season.

Other upcoming guest stars on the country-music drama include Mia Maestro (Alias), who’ll play Rosa, a member of The Movement for Coherent Philosophy who is starting to doubt her involvement in the group, and Ronny Cox (Stargate SG-1), who’ll play Gideon, Deacon’s estranged father.

Nashville, which is produced by Lionsgate and Opry Entertainment, will resume its final season on Thursday, June 7, at 9/8c.