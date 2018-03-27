Ratings: Good Doctor Steady With Finale, Voice/Idol Gap Narrows

With its freshman finale, ABC’s The Good Doctor on Monday night drew 9.4 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, adding a few eyeballs while steady in the demo week-to-week.

Opening ABC’s night, American Idol averaged 7.7 mil and a 1.6, down a tick from its Sunday outing while matching its previous Monday numbers.

Over on NBC, The Voice (10.4 mil/2.0) slipped three tenths in the demo, thinning its lead over Idol by almost half. At 10 pm, Good Girls (4.3 mil/1.0) was steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Legends (1.3 mil/0.4) and iZombie (715K/0.2) were steady.

FOX | Lucifer (3.2 mil/0.8) and The Resident (4.2 mil/0.9) were steady.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (5.7 mil/0.9) dipped a tenth, everything else was steady. (If you need details, ask nicely in Comments and I’ll update later; I need to make myself pretty for a couple of Vancouver set visits.)

