Fargo Vet Allison Tolman Joins NBC's Good Girls as 'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing'

Another single mom is joining the Good Girls —but she’s no friend of the show’s main trio.

Fargo alumna Allison Tolman will recur on the NBC drama as an overwhelmed mother of three who threatens the livelihoods of Beth (Christina Hendricks), Annie (Mae Whitman) and Ruby (Retta), EW.com reports.

Tolman’s Mary Pat is described as an unlikely wolf in sheep’s clothing who complicates the ladies’ lives. After robbing a grocery store to solve their problems — and finding themselves with a heap of new troubles — Beth, Annie and Ruby’s scam business with gangster Rio is booming when Mary Pat first appears in Episode 7 (airing Monday, April 9 at 10/9c). However, things take a turn when the women get a threat from one of their employees.

After her breakout role as Molly Solverson on Fargo, Tolman starred in the short-lived ABC comedy Downward Dog. Her other TV credits include I’m Sorry, Mad Dogs and The Mindy Project.