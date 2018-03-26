Stranger Things EP Assures Fans [Spoiler] Is Not Getting Killed Off

Little is known about Stranger Things‘ upcoming third season, but if history is any indication, there will be at least one heartbreaking death. And we have a bad feeling it’s going to be Joe Keery‘s hirsute, newly single Steve. Well, we had a bad feeling until exec producer Shawn Levy maintained that the fan favorite character is, for all intents and purposes, immortal. Stranger Things: Our 7 Fondest Wishes for Season 3 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“Honestly, the day Steve Harrington dies is the day I walk off this show,” Levy vowed to TVLine on Sunday ahead of the series’ PaleyFest panel. “I just can’t live in a world without Steve Harrington. And I think a lot of us feel that way.”

As a result, Levy assured us that “Steve is safe — at least for now. And you need to say like, ‘Shawn’s voice dropped an octave sounding weirdly spooky about it.'”

Levy, in particular, told THR that he and his fellow EPs intend to capitalize on the “Dad Steve magic” that was conjured up in Season 2 when Nancy’s ex became a quasi-carteraker/babysitter to the kids, adding, “I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.” (With reporting by Sydney Bucksbaum)