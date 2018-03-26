One Day at a Time Renewed for Season 3

Netflix isn’t ready to sing “Cielito Lindo” to One Day at a Time just yet.

The streaming service announced Monday that it has picked up the critically acclaimed sitcom for a 13-episode Season 3. The renewal comes roughly two months after the release of Season 2.

The modern-day remake of the beloved Norman Lear comedy follows a Cuban-American family led by a recently divorced, former military mom (recent TVLine Performer of the Week Justina Machado), who is raising two teenagers — Elena and Alex — with the help of her traditional Cuban mother Lydia (EGOT winner Rita Moreno). Lear serves as an executive producer, alongside fellow sitcom vets Mike Royce (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Gloria Calderón Kellett (How I Met Your Mother).

One Day‘s second season ended with a gut-wrenching episode that found family matriarch Lydia in a coma after suffering a stroke. She ultimately pulled through in time to be sworn in as a U.S. citizen alongside friendly building manager Schneider.

The comedy’s third season is slated to premiere in 2019.

Are you excited for more One Day at a Time? Watch the official renewal announcement video above, then drop a comment below.