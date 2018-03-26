Connie Britton Set to Star in Bravo's True-Crime Anthology Dirty John

If you dial up Fox’s 9-1-1 next season, Connie Britton may not be there to answer: The actress has signed on to star in Bravo’s scripted true-crime anthology Dirty John, the network announced on Monday.

The series, which scored a two-season order at Bravo in January, is based on the popular podcast of the same name from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. Britton will play Debra Newell, a successful interior designer and single mom from Orange County who falls in love with a man named John Meehan — a romance that spirals into secrets, denial and manipulation. (She’ll also serve as an executive producer on the series.) Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham will pen the first season, with the second season tackling a different case entirely.

Britton starred as 911 operator Abby on Fox’s hit midseason drama 9-1-1, which was renewed for Season 2 in January, but she only signed on for one season; co-creator Ryan Murphy told TVLine that they’re hoping she can return next season as a guest star and “do a couple of episodes to keep her character alive.” A four-time Emmy nominee, Britton is well known for her roles on Friday Night Lights (as Coach Taylor’s wife Tami), Nashville (as country crooner Rayna James) and the freshman season of FX’s American Horror Story.