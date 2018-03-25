Stormy Daniels on 60 Minutes: What She Said About Alleged Trump Affair

A storm rolled into 60 Minutes on Sunday night, by way of David Dennison Donald Trump’s alleged mistress, adult film star Stormy Daniels. The interview, conducted by Anderson Cooper, had been buzzed about for weeks — but did it actually give the president anything new to worry about?

Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — is said to have had an affair with Trump in 2006, just months after his third wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron. The porn star detailed the alleged tryst in a 2011 interview with a sister publication of In Touch Weekly that was not made public until January of this year. The full transcript was released after The Wall Street Journal reported that Daniels was paid hush money by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election. She says she signed a confidentiality agreement which prevented her from speaking about the affair, but now claims the agreement is invalid because Trump never signed it — hence the sit-down on CBS’ flagship newsmagazine.

So what exactly did Daniels have to say about her time with Trump and her decision to speak out? Keep reading for the highlights…

* When asked why she felt the need to set the record straight, Daniels said, “I’m not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money… and people are like, ‘Oh, you’re an opportunist. You’re taking advantage of this.’ Yes, I’m getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they’ve been making, doing the same thing that they’ve always done?”

* Daniels maintained that she and Trump only had sex the one time, back in 2006, and it was consensual. She met with him a year later at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles to discuss a potential spot on Celebrity Apprentice. He told her he’d have news for her within a week, but she rejected his advances when he insinuated he wanted to be intimate again, and left. She received a call from him a month later, saying that a deal couldn’t be reached to have her on his reality show.

* Four years later, in May 2011, Daniels was contacted by a sister publication of In Touch Weekly and offered $15,000 to come forward about the affair. Two former employees of the publication told CBS News that the magazine was threatened with a lawsuit by Cohen, and so, the story never ran.

* One month later, Daniels says she was threatened by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot while she was with her daughter: “I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter… and a guy walked up… and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.” She says she never went to the police because she “was scared,” but said if she ever saw the man again, she’d know it was him.

* Daniels also confirmed what was already reported: In October 2016, Cohen reached out to her attorney and offered $130,000 in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, which not only stipulated that she was not allowed to sell her story, but that she had to deny that the affair ever happened. She signed it, knowing full well it was untruthful, saying, “I felt intimidated and… honestly bullied. And I didn’t know what to do. And so I signed it.”

* Daniels was allegedly required to turn over any video images, still images, emails or text messages she had regarding Trump. When Cooper asked Daniels about it, she responded, “I can’t answer that right now… My attorney has recommended that I don’t discuss those things.”

* When asked if she had anything to say to Trump, should the president be watching, she responded, “He knows I’m telling the truth.”

Select excerpts from the interview can be found below, while a full transcript can be read here. (Full video will be added once it is made available.)

