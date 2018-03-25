Riverdale Team Teases 'Powerful' Story for Cheryl, 'Badass' Jughead and More

Two ‘ships are about to have their moment in the spotlight during next Wednesday’s Riverdale (The CW, 8/7c).

“It’s a powerful episode between Cheryl and Toni,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said during the show’s PaleyFest panel on Sunday. The writers have discussed a potential romance since first introducing the bisexual Serpent, so “it’s nice to see it come to fruition.”

Actress Madelaine Petsch believes her character’s sexuality wasn’t a recent realization for Cheryl. “It is something she’s known for a long time, but her mom has [made Cheryl] push it down,” she shared. With the conversion therapy plot, “it was a dark storyline to reveal for her. But the response [has been] overwhelming. I feel so welcome by [the LGBT] community. I think it’s an important storyline. I’m so happy to bring that storyline to light, and unfortunately, it’s still happening — parents not accepting their children. Toni is helping her explain that love for herself. It’s a really beautiful and amazing relationship.”

But it’s not just Cheryl and Toni who are growing closer. Next week’s installment is also “a big episode for Alice, the Serpents and FP,” Aguirre-Sacasa previewed.

Other highlights from the discussion:

* Asked for his favorite “Bughead” scene, actor Cole Sprouse said it’s coming up in a future episode. “It’s a moment between Jughead, Betty and Chic,” he teased. Added Lili Reinhart: “Jughead’s a badass in Season 2.”

* “Having Fred run against Hermione [for mayor] is her worst nightmare,” her portrayer Marisol Nichols said. Joked Luke Perry: “She’s looking to make Riverdale great again.”

* While Chic has “been such a great villain,” Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the bad boy will be redeemed so that the character could have more to do with the main gang.