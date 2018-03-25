Riverdale Revisits the Black Hood: Archie Is Out for 'Justice,' KJ Apa Says

It turns out Archie was right to question whether the Black Hood had really been caught.

Earlier this season, Riverdale‘s high school janitor Joseph Svenson was identified as the serial killer by Archie and Betty, before being shot dead by Sheriff Keller. But given that the ginger was recently heard doubting if Svenson was the murderer, it’s no surprise that the killer storyline “does resurface,” star KJ Apa told TVLine ahead of the show’s PaleyFest panel on Sunday. “I think the janitor being the Black Hood was something that [Archie] wasn’t going to buy.

“With more instances showing up that could hint towards the Black Hood still maybe being out there, it drives him to find justice,” Apa added.

Meanwhile, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed during the panel that the series will “get back to the Black Hood for the last few episodes” of Season 2.

“We always knew it wasn’t going to be just the janitor,” he added. “But for the last 10 episodes or so, we’ve had a pretty clear idea [of who it is] and have been writing towards that.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.