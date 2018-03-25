Charmed Reboot: How Does The CW's Pilot Compare to the Original Series?

Exactly two decades after the Halliwell sisters first Charmed television audiences, The CW is hoping to recreate that magic with a “fierce, funny, feminist reboot” of the still-popular supernatural saga.

Currently filming in Vancouver, this pilot — which has not officially been ordered to series — follows Macy (played by The Tomorrow People‘s Madeleine Mantock), Mel (The Breaks‘ Melonie Diaz) and Maggie Vera (Descendants‘ Sarah Jeffery), “three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches.”

Despite the obvious differences you’d expect from an entirely new show, The CW’s Charmed at least appears to follow the rules of the original series, even giving Macy, Mel and Maggie (mostly) the same powers bestowed upon Prue, Piper and Phoebe Halliwell back in 1998. (The only difference here is that, while Phoebe boasted the power of premonition, Maggie is more of a mind reader.)

Disclaimer: Quite a few changes have been made to this pilot since the castings were first announced — Maggie, for example, was originally named Madison — so some of the information in this gallery may not carry through to the finished project.

