The 100 Star Previews Octavia's 'Destructive and Dark' Path in Season 5

Uniting all people under one crew remains Octavia’s goal in The 100‘s fifth season — premiering Tuesday, April 24 at 9/8c on The CW — but reaching that level of peace might require her to get a little… chaotic.

“It sounds easier than it actually is to achieve, so she comes up with this very destructive and dark path to create peace,” Marie Avgeropoulos told TVLine and other outlets during a recent trip to the show’s set. “We definitely take it to some really dark places.”

Speaking of darkness, Avgeropoulos teases a “really interesting dark twist in Season 5 that we can’t tell you much about … but resources are running extremely low and actually come to a halt, so we have to come up with a new tactic … of nutritioning our bodies.” (Am I crazy for guessing cannibalism?)

Avgeropoulos also says that fans might be surprised to see “what Octavia has become without her brother to steer her in the right direction.” Bellamy’s absence in her life presents “an opportunity for other characters, like Indra, to give her advice and try and keep her head on straight.”

Your hopes for Octavia in Season 5? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Reporting by Vlada Gelman