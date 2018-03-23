TVLine Items: Colter 'Returns' to Good Fight, Fahrenheit 451 Premiere and More

Is The Good Wife‘s Lemond Bishop getting released from prison?

Season 2 of CBS All Access’ sequel series The Good Fight has tapped Mike Colter, who played the powerful drug lord, to reprise his Good Wife role, our sister site Deadline reports. The end of his arc on The Good Wife left him in prison.

Colter has recently starred as Luke Cage on his Netflix superhero series (as well as Jessica Jones and The Defenders). The Good Fight releases new episodes every Sunday.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Homecoming, Julia Robert’s psychological thriller for Amazon, has cast Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Blindspot), Brooke Bloom (Gypsy), Ayden Mayeri (Downward Dog) and Jacob Pitts (Sneaky Pete) in recurring roles, per Deadline.

* The Astro City comic book series, about a place that boasts having the most number of superheroes and supervillians, is being developed into a live-action TV series by FremantleMedia, Deadline reports.

* The first two episodes of YouTube Red’s Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid movie can be seen in more than 700 movie theaters on Wednesday, April 25. Tickets are available for purchase via Fathom Events.

* HBO Films’ Fahrenheit 451, based on Ray Bradbury’s novel and starring Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), will premiere Saturday, May 19 at 8/7c.

* Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, premiering Sunday, May 6 at 10 pm:

* Check out a promo for TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee‘s special The Great American Puerto Rico, airing Wednesday, March 28 at 10.

