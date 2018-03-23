Supernatural Stars, EP Ponder the Show's Future Beyond Next Season

There’s very little doubt that Supernatural will be renewed for Season 14 — but will it go on even longer than that?

In the past, stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have suggested that the 300th episode, landing mid-next season, would be a nice benchmark to end the series on. However, given the show’s continued success, that may no longer be the desired game plan.

“I don’t think that’s going to be our end,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb told TVLine ahead of Supernatural‘s PaleyFest panel this past Tuesday. “I think we’re going to keep going. I think there are more stories to tell. Three hundred is an awesome, awesome benchmark — very, very few shows get there; it’s like us and Gunsmoke — but I don’t think that’s our ending point.”

Ackles and Padalecki, too, are keen to continue telling Supernatural stories. And since The CW’s president Mark Pedowitz has repeatedly said that the show will go on as long as the two actors want to do it, that’s very good news for fans. “I am consistently amazed and impressed by our writers and the direction,” Padalecki shared. “I think maybe when I said 300 [episodes], I just didn’t know if we’d keep the quality up, but the quality is higher than it’s ever been. I love the storyline, I love what’s going on with the brothers, with the friends, with the family. So I love being a part of telling the story, and as long as they’re willing to keep picking us up, then count me in.”

Added Ackles: “I will revise that statement and say 300 seems like a nice benchmark” — but not necessarily the final one.